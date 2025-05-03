Hansi Flick admits Real Valladolid disrupted Inter Milan plan

Barcelona passed a crucial La Liga title test via a battling 2-1 win at rock bottom Real Valladolid after surviving a scare.

La Blaugrana stretched their title lead to seven points overnight – with one extra game played over second place Real Madrid – as Hansi Flick’s team showed grit against their relegated hosts.

Ivan Sanchez’s early goal threatened to upset the odds as Flick’s heavily rotated team struggled to get a grip on the contest.

With the prospect of a UEFA Champions League semi final second leg at Inter Milan on the horizon in midweek, Flick made nine changes from the 3-3 draw, including a first start of 2025 for captain Marc Andre ter Stegen.

Lamine Yamal was called off the bench just before half time, with Raphinha brought on at half time, and the latter slotted home a key leveller.

Fermin Lopez’s strike proved to be the winner for Flick’s charges as they close in on the La Liga title this month.

Attention will now shift to Milan on May 6 with that game clearly in Flick’s mind as he admitted Valladolid’s performance forced a change in strategy.

“I planned for Pedri and De Jong to play just 45 minutes each. But, I would have also liked Raphinha and Lamine to play fewer minutes,” as per quotes from Marca.

“I’m not disappointed in anyone. We made nine changes, they’re young, I believe in them.

“It wasn’t easy. There were some mistakes, quick transitions, but Araujo and Christensen had good games, s did Ter Stegen.”

Flick also confirmed his intention to bring Wojciech Szczesny back in to face Inter Milan and Real Madrid in the coming week despite Ter Stegen’s return to action.

Gavi is also expected to be OK, after suffering a knock late on, but the Spain international will undergo a test in the next 48 hours.