Real Madrid return to La Liga this weekend as they host Celta Vigo, but all of the talk has been about Carlo Ancelotti. The Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona has increased the pressure on the Italian, whose exit at the end of the season has now been taken for granted.

As expected, questions on his future featured heavily during Ancelotti’s pre-match press conference, but as Diario AS, he was keen to avoid getting into the matter.

“I am fine. I understand that you want to talk about my future, but I don’t. It’s simple. It is a lack of communication with you. I know perfectly well what I have to do, what I am going to do and what I do, which is not to talk about my future today. I know I disappoint you today but I don’t care.

“My feeling is to think well about tomorrow’s game and try to win it. And then, prepare well for the next game, which is going to be very important and gives us the opportunity to fight even more for this competition.”

Ancelotti also dismissed suggestions that he is being disrespected by the club due to the number of leaks/reports surrounding his future – and possible replacements.

“No, no, absolutely not. I have a very good relationship with the club and with the club we always talk about everything. I have a fantastic relationship. Information is what it is and many of these are not true.

“What is going to happen… I don’t know. Whatever happens, it will be a fantastic farewell, because I have a lot of affection for the club. I will never have an argument with the club and I will not allow a fight with the club on the last day.”

Ancelotti wis certainly determined to end the La Liga season on a high, whether that ends with Real Madrid retaining their title or not. But anything other than a victory against Celta would make things even more precarious for him.