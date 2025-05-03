Barcelona survive La Liga title scare with Valladolid comeback

Barcelona have moved a step closer to sealing the La Liga title after being given a real scare in their 2-1 win at Real Valladolid.

With Hansi Flick keeping one eye on the midweek UEFA Champions League semi final second leg at Inter Milan, the former Bayern Munich boss made a host of changes to his starting line up, including a first start of 2025 for captain Marc Andre ter Stegen.

However, the German’s return turned into a nightmare in the opening minutes as Ivan Sanchez’s deflected strike looped past him, to leave the visitors stunned.

La Liga’s basement side – who are already relegated – held their 1-0 lead to the break, despite the early introduction of Lamine Yamal.

Flick looked to change things up at the interval, and that forced Barcelona back into the game, as substitute Raphinha smashed home on 54 minutes.

Fermin Lopez quickly seized his chance to make it 2-1 as Barcelona took control late on.

Despite pinning the hosts back in the closing stage, Barcelona could not find a result sealing third goal, as they eased over the line.

In the context of the title race, Barcelona are now seven points clear of Real Madrid, but with an extra game played for Flick.

Four more games remain for Flick, with Real Madrid aiming to close the gap to four points against Celta Vigo tomorrow, as Barcelona turn their attention to the Champions League on May 6.

A 3-3 draw in Catalonia has the game evenly poised and Flick will recall his big guns in Milan with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha certain to start.

Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Wojciech Szczesny and Ferran Torres all stayed on the bench in Valladolid with all four set to start.

Flick’s main call comes at full back, with Jules Kounde ruled out and Alejandro Balde battling to be fit in time, with Gerard Martin and Eric Garcia on standby to come in.

