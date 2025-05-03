Manchester United join race to sign Barcelona and Real Madrid target

Manchester United are looking to steal a defender away from under the noses of Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to reports coming out of Germany.

In the coming weeks, the future of Jonathan Tah should be decided. The Germany international has already signalled his intention to leave Bayer Leverkusen when his contract expires on the 30th of June, meaning that he will head for pastures new. And at this stage, some of Europe’s biggest clubs are competing for his signature.

Barcelona have been in for Tah for most of the season, as they aim to strengthen their options in the centre of defence. But while they have been considered favourites to add him to the squad for the start of the 2025-26 campaign, they are facing very serious competition.

Real Madrid have joined the race for Tah in recent weeks as they aim to address their defensive problems, and Bayern Munich are also interested. But all three clubs could be usurped by Man United.

As reported by Florian Plettenburg, Man United are the latest club to take a strong interest in signing Tah when his Leverkusen contract comes to an end.

“Manchester United have entered the race for Jonathan #Tah and want to sign the 29-y/o centre-back on a free transfer this summer. Talks with his management have taken place. Tah still hasn’t signed with FC Barcelona – but Barca definitely want him. FC Bayern and Real Madrid are also in for him, as long as the move to Barcelona hasn’t been finalised.”

Barcelona still appear to be favourites at this stage, but there is no clear consensus for a move being done. The defender may not be needed unless Andreas Christensen or Ronald Araujo were to leave this summer, and neither of these scenarios are guaranteed to happen.