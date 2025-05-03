Agent blocks bizarre Real Madrid – Man United transfer deal

Real Madrid are set to be blocked in their unusual move to sign a new left back this summer following an odd transfer update.

Los Blancos’ original plan to bolster the position focused on a free transfer swoop for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies.

However, following prolonged contract extension talks in Bavaria, the Canada international opted to sign a new deal at the Allianz Arena.

That has triggered a host of other options merging on the club’s radar with previous reports from Diario AS indicating they are looking at Benfica defender Alvaro Carreras.

His importance to the Portuguese giants means they would be unwilling to part easily with the 22-year-old with the Spanish star currently valued at around €60m.

That was not the end of the matter, despite Real Madrid having no intention of paying that fee, as they looked to launch an ambitious structured offer.

Carreras joined Benfica on a €6m deal from Manchester United, and the Red Devils have an €18m buyback option on him, which could be exercised in 2025.

Ruben Amorim has no place for him in his plans, following the January arrival of Patrick Dorgu, but they could then sell him on at a profit of around €30-35m, which would fit Real Madrid’s budget.

Despite appearing to be mutually beneficial in Manchester and Madrid, the player himself and Benfica are not keen, and his agent Gines Carvajal has ended the speculation.

“I don’t know where this news comes from. Everything being said is pure invention and doesn’t deserve any comment from me,” he told A Bola, covered via Mundo Deportivo.

“Carreras is doing very well at Benfica and will continue there.”

That comment appears to have drawn a line under the matter for now as Real Madrid weigh up their next move and a potential exit path for Fan Garcia.