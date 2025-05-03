7 Barcelona and Real Madrid players at risk of El Clasico suspension

Barcelona and Real Madrid will both feel that victories this weekend against Real Valladolid and Celta Vigo respectively are a necessity ahead of El Clasico next week. Carlo Ancelotti has stated that they are aware that they must beat Barcelona to have any chance of lifting the Liga title, and thus it creates a dilemma for Hansi Flick and the Italian over players at risk of suspension.

Barcelona rotations could include trio on tightrope

After another exhausting clash against Inter in midweek, Barcelona are expected to ring the changes against Real Valladolid on Saturday night, as they face a side freshly relegated last week. Jules Kounde will miss the clash against Valladolid through injury, and likely the Clasico at Montjuic too, but Flick will have to consider what to do with Raphinha, Gavi and Inigo Martinez, who as MD point out are all one card away from a suspension.

Hansi Flick believes a lot in Dani Rodríguez, and he could even start tonight. @ferrancorreas — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 3, 2025

Raphinha and Martinez may well have been scheduled for rotation anyway in the circumstances, and that certainly makes the decision easier for the German coach. When it comes to Gavi, having come off the bench in the Copa del Rey final, and played only the final 10 minutes against Inter, would have been all but certain to play, but Flick will want him available for the Clasico too.

Real Madrid defensive absences put Ancelotti in a bind

Meanwhile Ancelotti has three players walking the tightrope too: Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Ceballos. All three will be candidates to start against Barcelona, and did so in the Copa del Rey final last weekend, leaving Ancelotti with tough decisions. He may use Fede Valverde at right-back to cover for Vazquez, and Luka Modric could play in Ceballos’ stead, but Tchouameni looks much harder to leave out.

After David Alaba, Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rudiger all underwent surgery this week, Tchouameni would have been in pole position to partner Raul Asencio in defence. As it is, Ancelotti will have to either risk the Frenchman, or turn to either an academy defender or Jesus Vallejo on Sunday.