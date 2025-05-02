Tottenham Hotspur looking to scupper Barcelona contract talks

Barcelona appear to have decided that they want to hang onto defender Eric Garcia for next season, or at the very least, want to guard against losing him on the cheap. However as has been the case over the last two transfer windows, there are others interested in offering him a bigger role.

Garcia is out of contract in the summer of 2026, giving Barcelona Director of Football Deco a choice: either cash in on Garcia this summer, or offer him a new deal. Close to leaving last summer and again in the January transfer window, manager Hansi Flick persuaded him to stay. As reported earlier, Barcelona have decided that they will now offer him a new deal.

Tottenham Hotspur interested in offering an alternative

Sempre Barca have confirmed that Deco intends to offer Garcia a new deal at the end of the season, with Flick one of the key advocates for his continuity. There are a variety of teams that are interested in Garcia for the summer though. Former loan club Girona, Real Sociedad and Como are all set to renew their interest in him from previous windows, while Real Betis and Champions League opponents are also now looking at the Barcelona defender.

Perhaps the biggest financial power in the mix is Tottenham Hotspur though. Spurs have added Garcia to their transfer list, and Garcia could be an easy source of income for the Blaugrana, who again are struggling to fit inside their salary limit this summer.

How will Eric Garcia proceed?

Garcia has so far prioritised success at Barcelona, despite enjoying a starting role at Girona. If he should feel that a regular starting spot is his number one objective, that may tempt him to move, but otherwise, Garcia will likely feel he has both a good project and a chance at trophies with a young Barcelona squad, at the club he grew up supporting.