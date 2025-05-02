La Liga manager open to Saudi Arabia move this summer

Imanol Alguacil will be leaving Real Sociedad at the end of the La Liga season, and his next destination could be Saudi Arabia, with one of the clubs in the Saudi Pro League determined to appoint him as their next manager.

It was recently announced that Alguacil, who was appointed as La Real head coach back in December 2018, would be leaving upon the expiry of his contract in order to explore new opportunities. The Basque side have had a very difficult season up until now, but they are still in with a chance of qualifying for Europe, and that will be what he wants as his final act.

In the time since Alguacil’s departure was confirmed, he has been linked with a number of clubs. Bayer Leverkusen are said to be considering him as an option to replace Real Madrid-bound Xabi Alonso, and now the 53-year-old is attracting interest from the Middle East.

As reported by Diario AS, Al-Shabab are very interested in appointing Alguacil as their manager in the summer, and they are prepared to go to great lengths to secure his signature – this is likely to include a sizeable salary, which would be much more than he currently earns in Donostia-San Sebastian.

Alguacil is open to any and all offers that come his way, but as per the report, he will not seriously consider them until the season is over. For now, his full focus is on ending the season on a high with La Real.

It will be interested to see where Alguacil ends up by the start of next season. He looks certain to have a fair amount of options to choose from once he leaves the Reale Arena, and it is simply a question of which job he believes would be the best fit for him.