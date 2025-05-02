Real Madrid without Jude Bellingham due to muscle issue

Real Madrid know that if they are to maintain hopes of winning La Liga, they will likely have to beat Celta Vigo on Sunday, providing Barcelona pick up a result against Real Valladolid. That would leave them within at least four points of the Catalan side, but Carlo Ancelotti will be without a number of players through injury.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior both returned on Friday after missing training earlier in the week due to muscle discomfort, but Relevo say that Jude Bellingham has now missed their latest training session. The English international trained alone with muscle discomfort, although it is not thought to be serious. On Thursday, Bellingham felt the discomfort, and it was classified as only a scare, but his lack of participation in training is certainly a concern. He is still expected to be fit for Celta as things stand.

Real Madrid headache in defence

With Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao hoping to be back for the Club World Cup, Real Madrid had an unprecented start to the week with three more defenders undergoing surgery in the space of 24 hours. Ferland Mendy, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger were all ruled out for the rest of the season, although Rudiger could be back in the Club World Cup in mid-June.

There is one piece of positive news, and that is the green light from the medical team with Joan Martinez. The 17-year-old talent, who spent preseason with the first team last year before a cruciate ligament issue, is back fit, although it is ‘difficult’ for him to play before next season. Martinez will return to the under-19s for the time being, and the aim is to have him fully fit for next year. That information came from Marca, who also note that left-back Yusi and centre-back Jacobo Ramon from the Castilla side are backed to be with the first-team this Sunday.

How will Real Madrid line-up in defence against Celta Vigo?

Given the injuries, Fran Garcia and Raul Asencio look certainties at left-back and centre-back. The experienced Lucas Vazquez seems likely to continue at right-back, leaving a spare spot next to Asencio. More likely than not, emergency option Aurelien Tchouameni will be pulled back from midfield. Otherwise Ancelotti will be forced to use one of Jesus Vallejo (who has barely played) or Ramon.