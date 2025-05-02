Real Madrid unsure over Xabi Alonso’s Club World Cup deadline

Real Madrid are prioritising a move to have Xabi Alonso in place as their new head coach at the start of June.

Los Blancos are already in talks with the Basque coach’s representatives over taking charge back in Madrid as Carlo Ancelotti edges closer to an exit.

Ancelotti is expected to step down after Real Madrid’s final game of the 2024/25 season against Real Sociedad on May 25.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Bundesliga campaign wraps up on May 17 with Alonso’s current side set to slot into second place behind Bayern Munich.

However, it will require a rapid turnaround to get a deal wrapped up before Real Madrid are due to depart for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Los Blancos start their campaign against Al Hilal on June 18 but they are due to leave Madrid at least a week before for a pre-tournament training camp in Florida.

As per reports from Relevo, Real Madrid are working frantically behind the scenes to secure Alonso, but he will not be rushed into a decision and Leverkusen will not allow an easy exit.

That means contingency plans are being set up by Real Madrid to prepare for the possibility of Alonso not making the trip across the Atlantic.

Santiago Solari is the most likely option to be drafted in on a temporary basis, to cover the gap before Alonso’s arrival, but Raul is also a possibility.

The iconic former striker was initially rumoured to be a candidate to replace Ancelotti permanently – based on his strong showing with the club’s reserve team – but that has passed.

He might be less willing to accept the offer than Solari, as he looks to possibly move on for a first team job in the coming months, and his B team are in line to miss out on a promotion playoff spot in Spain’s third tier.