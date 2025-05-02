Real Madrid eye former star as cut-price option in 2025 transfer window

Changes are expected at Real Madrid this summer with new faces on course to arrive in the Spanish capital.

Carlo Ancelotti remains likely to move on, with the Italian under huge pressure, alongside ongoing links to the Brazil national team job.

If Ancelotti does move on, former Los Blancos midfielder Xabi Alonso is the clear favourite to replace him, if a deal can be struck with Bayer Leverkusen.

That change will decide the club’s transfer policy on the whole heading into the 2025/26 season.

England international Trent Alexander-Arnold is the only player expected to overlap with Real Madrid determined to get that deal over the line.

One area that could change under Alonso or Ancelotti is the goalkeeper spot with Thibaut Courtois remaining undisputed as No.1.

Andriy Lunin has stepped in when the Belgium international has been injured this season but he is reportedly looking to move on.

Lunin’s agent Jorge Mendes has confirmed offers for the Ukrainian were rejected in January but that interest is expected to be revived in the summer.

Real Madrid will not stand in his way, if an acceptable offer lands, as the club understand his desire to be first choice.

With Courtois set in place, Real Madrid will not spend heavily on a back up stopper, and former loan star Kepa Arrizabalaga could be brought back in – as per Mundo Deportivo.

Kepa spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan in Madrid, following a major injury to Courtois, and Chelsea want to offload him.

After a solid season on loan at Bournemouth, Andoni Iraola is open to keeping him at the Vitality Stadium, but finances will dictate what Chelsea do next.

Despite the prospect of a greater role in a permanent switch to Bournemouth, Real Madrid can offer a higher fee, with Chelsea looking to boost their own transfer budget through more sales.