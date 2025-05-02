Real Madrid fined by UEFA for racist fan behaviour during Arsenal clash

Real Madrid have picked up another UEFA fine, this time for racist behaviour by their fans during their Champions League clash with Arsenal. The incident occurred during the clash in London at the Emirates Stadium early in April.

As per MD, Los Blancos have picked up a €15k bill from the Committee of Control, Ethics and Discipline, for the ‘racist attitude’ of their fans. They have also imposed a suspended ban on away ticket sales, valid for the next year, meaning if they are found guilty of another offence, they could be banned from their next away trips in UEFA competitions.

It is not entirely clear what incident the fine is pertaining to, and so far at least, it has not been widely reported on.

Real Madrid picking up fines from UEFA

It is not the first time that Real Madrid have been in trouble with the governing body for their behaviour this season, albeit mostly relating to their players. During the aftermath of their penalty shootout victory over Atletico Madrid, Antonio Rudiger, Kylian Mbappe and Dani Ceballos all collected fines for their celebrations, which UEFA felt crossed the line. Rudiger and Mbappe were also given a one-game suspended ban, meaning if they infringe the rules again, they will face a suspension too.

Arsenal investigating semi-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain

The scourge of racism is on the rise in Europe, as evidenced by another incident in the Champions League semi-finals, this time from the Arsenal fans at the Emirates. The Mirror explain that Arsenal are investigating, after PSG players were met with monkey imitations from the home crowd in London. Arsenal have released a statement condemning those fans.

Real Madrid have been vocal about racism in the game in recent years, and condemned abuse for Lamine Yamal at the Santiago Bernabeu in October, although they have not yet confirmed the location and expulsion of said fans at the ground.