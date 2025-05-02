Real Madrid have struggled at left-back all season, but the latest out of the Spanish capital is that they could move for someone at the right price. Originally they had planned to sign Alphonso Davies on a free from Bayern Munich, before the Bavarian side managed to renew his deal.

Although it has been an issue all year, left-back has not been cited as a priority for Los Blancos this summer. Yet now Diario AS are reporting that Los Blancos are considering signing Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras. The Portuguese giants rate him highly, and would be looking at €60m offer to part with the Spanish defender.

Real Madrid have no intention of reaching that fee, but they do believe they could get him cheaper. Carreras arrived at Benfica on a €6m deal from Manchester United, but the Red Devils have an €18m buyback option on the 22-year-old, who was at the Real Madrid academy before moving to England. They believe Manchester United, who do not have him in their plans, would be willing to execute that option, and then sell him on at a profit at around €30-35m, nearly doubling their money.

A breakout season for Alvaro Carreras

During his first six months at Benfica, Carreras became a surprise starter in Lisbon, but has really caught the eye this season. His performances in the Champions League against Barcelona and Atletico Madrid very much put him on the map, and he has been one of Benfica’s better performers. This season he has four goals and five assists in his 47 appearances, Carreras has defended well, but stands out for his attacking burst and crossing.

Other giants interested in Carreras

Barcelona appear to have decided against moving for a left-back this summer, but were looking into a deal for him earlier in the year. Where Real Madrid may well face competition is from Atletico Madrid, who are also looking for a starting left-back this summer. Said reports also note that Carreras’ Benfica release clause is €42m.