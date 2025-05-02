Rayo Vallecano revive European hopes with vital Getafe win

Rayo Vallecano are back in the reckoning for a potential European qualification place at the end of 2024/25.

Inigo Perez is pushing to guide Rayo back to Europe for the first time in over two decades on the back of committing his future to Vallecas.

However, his team have seen their form dip at the worst time, with just one league win in ten matches prior to their Friday night derby showdown with neighbours Getafe.

Jose Bordalas’ team have edged away from relegation danger in recent weeks and they are close to jumping into the top half, but it was Rayo who claimed bragging rights in a tight 1-0 home victory.

French defender Florian Lejeune got the hosts off to a perfect start on seven minutes as he headed home from a corner.

Florian Lejeune opens the scoring! 👊 The centre-back heads in Isi Palazón's corner to give Rayo Vallecano the lead ⚡ 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @sbk | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/UUo9CPCi8D — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) May 2, 2025

Getafe responded quickly to the setback as Ramon Terrats wasted a perfect chance to equalise before half time.

That gave Rayo the initiative after the restart, as they pushed for a second goal, with Alvaro Garcia and Jorge de Frutos both denied.

As the home side looked to hold on in the closing stages, Getafe captain Dakonam Djene was sent off for dissent, and Rayo got all three points over the line.

A crucial win moves Perez’s team up to ninth in the table, level with Osasuna in eighth spot.

La Liga’s European placings this season stretch down to eighth place, due an extra UEFA Champions League spot being granted to Spain, and Barcelona winning the Copa del Rey.

However, Rayo will need to ensure they continue winning games in the run-in, to keep themselves in the hunt – and up next for Perez’s charges is a trip to Las Palmas.

They will then face the teams currently in sixth, seventh and tenth place in the final three league outings of 2024/25.

Images via Getty Images/One Football