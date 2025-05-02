Premier League trio chase Real Madrid star as exit talks step up

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a shock move to sell Rodrygo Goes this summer if an acceptable offer comes in.

The Brazil international has netted 14 goals across all competitions so far this season, and he remains first choice for Carlo Ancelotti, but he is rumoured to be frustrated with his level of prominence.

The 24-year-old is under contract in Madrid until 2028, so Los Blancos are under no immediate pressure to offload him, but they are open to listening to proposals.

Rodrygo has not previously indicated an interest to leave Madrid, but the La Liga giants are open to offers in the region of €85m, with three Premier League sides looking at him.

Manchester United have expressed an interest in him previously, but the two front runners are Manchester City and Liverpool, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Pep Guardiola is rebuilding his attack with Omar Marmoush already arriving at the Etihad Stadium to play alongside Erling Haaland.

Arne Slot will be given money to spend by the Liverpool ownership to bolster his squad on the back of a Premier League title win in his debut season at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah has committed his future for another two years, in what is Rodrgyo’s current right-sided role, but there could be a vacancy through the middle.

Slot is looking to sell Darwin Nunez, with Diogo Jota’s future also unclear, and that could offer Rodrygo a chance to play centrally.

Alternatively, there could be a summer exit for Luiz Diaz, with Rodrygo an option for Liverpool’s left.

However, Real Madrid are unlikely to make any firm decisions on transfers until they have a clear picture on who will be in charge next season, as Ancelotti prepares to step down.

Xabi Alonso is on track to replace his former manager at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in the coming weeks and he will want to assess the full squad as a priority.