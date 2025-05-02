Premier League side withdraw from Dean Huijsen transfer race

Spain star Dean Huijsen looks set to leave Bournemouth this summer with Real Madrid in the race to sign the 20-year-old defender.

Huijsen appeared on Los Blancos transfer radar back in January, after trying and failing to recruit him several years ago, and the La Liga giants have reportedly made contact with his camp over a possible deal.

The highly-rated defender has openly admitted his awareness of interest from Madrid and his pride at being linked with the club.

However, the main issue appears to be focused on Bournemouth’s asking price for the La Roja centre back, with a €60m release clause set in his current deal.

Real Madrid are reportedly doubtful about the idea of spending such a large fee on a player with just one full season of top-flight experience.

Bournemouth hold a strong position, and Real Madrid could now look elsewhere to bolster their back line, with Chelsea edging ahead in the race.

As per Diario AS, the Blues are happy to activate his exit clause, and they have made a strong pitch to Huijsen’s representatives, who is leaning towards a switch to Stamford Bridge.

The latest information hints at Chelsea planning to move quickly, and Enzo Maresca wants him in place by early June, and before the Club World Cup in the USA.

Chelsea’s path may have been made even smoother in recent days with The I claiming Newcastle United will not pursue a move for Huijsen.

Eddie Howe failed with a string of offers for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi last summer and he is concerned a similar situation could be triggered with Huijsen.

The Magpies are fighting for UEFA Champions League qualification – which would boost their finances – but Howe does not want a bidding war and there is a firm chance of Huijsen’s final price skyrocketing in the months ahead.