Outgoing La Liga boss not considering offer from Portuguese giants

Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil will leave the club at the end of 2024/25 season with B team head coach Sergio Francisco stepping up.

La Real have opted for a change after Alguacil’s charges were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League and lost out to Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi finals.

Th Basque side now face a real battle to reach the European qualification spots as they currently sit 10th in the table with four games left to play.

Alguacil has admitted he wanted to remain in place in San Sebastian but the call to remove him has been taken by the club.

The experienced coach will fight on until the end of the season before looking at his options over a new challenge.

Alguacil has been linked with a move to the English Premier League alongside rumours he could replace Real Madrid-bound Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen in the coming months.

Links with the Saudi Pro League have also entered into consideration, but his first preference is to remain in Europe, and manage a team in the Champions League.

However, his first concrete link to a new job has been blocked, with sources from Porto confirming they are not looking at a move to bring him across the border this summer.

As per Marca, Porto are expected to replace Martín Anselmi, but they are looking at other options and not Alguacil.

For the moment, Alguacil’s priority lies with trying to drag his team back into the European race, with a huge game incoming on May 4, as they host arch rivals Athletic Club.

Ernesto Valverde’s side make the short trip across the Basque Country to the Estadio Anoeta on the back of losing 3- 0 to Manchester United in their Europa League semi final first leg and he is expected to name a weakened team for the derby.