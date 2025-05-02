Manchester United receive enquiry for ‘€40-50m’ Antony

Manchester United winger Antony is enjoying a fine second half of the season on loan at Real Betis, where he has become one of the shining lights of a revolution in Seville. The Red Devils will be delighted that he may be able to recover some of his value, which has decreased in recent years.

Antony has made the right side his own at Real Betis, becoming a regular under Manuel Pellegrini, as they strive for the fifth Champions League spot in La Liga, and pursue the final of the Europa Conference League. With a number of brilliant highlights, he now has six goals and four assists in his 19 appearances for Los Verdibancos.

Fresh interest in Antony in Spain

Betis would be delighted to keep Antony, but Manchester United will first and foremost seek a sale, with their presumed asking price around €45-50m this summer. That would be well beyond Betis’ means, but as per El Chiringuito, Atletico Madrid have enquired about the Brazilian for a summer move.

👀 "El ATLÉTICO DE MADRID PREGUNTA por ANTONY". 💰 "El UNITED estaría dispuesto a venderlo por 40-50 MILLONES de EUROS". ℹ️ Información de @marcosbenito9. pic.twitter.com/3mLM3h5t44 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 2, 2025

What has Antony said about his future?

For his part, the 25-year-old appears to be loving life in Spain. Antony has voiced his desire to remain at Betis, and Sporting Director Manu Fajardo has also confirmed that the club are exploring ways to hold onto him. The crux of the issue is cost though, with Betis currently paying for a small percentage of his wages, and unable to afford his fee. There has been talk that Antony could take a wage cut to remain there on loan next season, but if United want to sell him, their hopes are slim.

Where would Antony fit at Atletico Madrid?

It would certainly be an interesting fit for Los Colchoneros. Diego Simeone has tended to use a 4-4-2 across midfield with defensively responsibly wide players, or at times wing-backs with three central defenders. Antony is not a natural in either of those roles, but neither were the likes of Samuel Lino, Rodrigo Riquelme or Marcos Llorente before they arrived at the Metropolitano.