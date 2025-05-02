Inter add second Real Madrid player to summer shortlist

Amid a potential summer shake-up for Real Madrid, there will be no shortage of sides eyeing up potential bargains at the Santiago Bernabeu. There is uncertainty over a number of players going forward, with a new manager yet to be named too.

One of the sides interested in their talent are Barcelona’s Champions League semi-final opponents Inter. The Nerazzurri were linked to Como’s Nico Paz earlier in the year, but with the Argentina international’s future potentially at the Bernabeu too, Inter were linked to Arda Guler as an alternative on loan or a permanent deal.

His name has again appeared in conjunction with Inter in Italy say MD, referencing reports in Italy. In addition though, they now say that midfielder Dani Ceballos is also an option they are interested in this summer should he be available.

Arda Guler in need of more minutes at Real Madrid

The 20-year-old talent has been unhappy with his game time this season, and there has been plenty of talk that he could seek either a loan move or a permanent one this summer with a buyback option for Real Madrid if that shows no sign of changing.

Carlo Ancelotti has received plenty of criticism for his use of Guler, although the Turkish talent, somewhat naturally, has been inconsistent when he has featured. Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Guler will want guarantees of regular minutes, even if it isn’t a starting spot. Premier League sides are also looking at Guler this summer, with talk of a €40m offer.

Dani Ceballos stocks rise and fall

Dani Ceballos has two years left on his deal at Real Madrid, meaning if Los Blancos are keen to receive a fee for him, this summer a sale would make sense. Ceballos has shown in fits and bursts that he can be enormously useful, but equally has been hampered by injuries often, and used infrequently. Previously, that has not led to his exit, but at 28, he will be running out of chances for a big move.