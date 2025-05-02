Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has acknowledged that they must improve at defending set pieces after their first leg against Inter in the Champions League semi-final. It has proven to be a key weakness for the Blaugrana in recent weeks.

Flick was criticised both for Barcelona’s defending with a high line after the first leg at Montjuic, and for their vulnerability at set pieces, after man of the match Denzel Dumfries scored twice from corners during the first leg. Regarding the Blaugrana’s style, Flick had no concerns.

“We can improve both in attack and defence. Many people say we take too many risks in our style of play, Iread this in Germany too. They say we concede too many goals, but if we look at the other big teams and the way they concede goals, there is not too much difference between the two. I don’t know exactly, but I think with Real Madrid, it’s similar.

“We score a lot of goals, it’s how we want to play, and I’m happy with it. Of course our style of play involves risks, but I love it. In the end, you only focus on the back four in terms of the goals conceded and the forwards in terms of the goals scored. But it’s all about the team; the ball starts with the goalkeeper, and ends with the forward. Also the other way, it might start with the forward. The important thing is knowing how we play as a team. That’s how I want it to be, the whole team, well-connected.”

‘It’s not just about the height’ – Hansi Flick on Inter set pieces

After the first leg at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Flick mentioned that set pieces are one of Inter’s strengths, but also the difference in height between the two teams.

“I think we can defend much better. It’s not just the height, it’s how you make your blocks, the one-on-ones, how you take responsibility in defence… but of course Inter hurt us a lot from set pieces. Bayern also conceded twice against Inter I think. Inter also has a great set-piece taker [Hakan Calhanoglu], perhaps one of the best.”

In their last two games, Barcelona have conceded four times against Inter and Real Madrid from set pieces, making it five times in total over the month of April. It is worth noting that one of those was a direct free-kick from Kylian Mbappe, but it is certainly an area of concern for Flick.

Lamine Yamal must continue working despite praise

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was the centre of attention after the first leg, with praise heaped on the 17-year-old. Flick was asked after the game whether all of the praise could be damaging, and again a similar question was put to him ahead of Real Valladolid.

“I think he knows what I want from him. When you’re able to play at this level, the goal is to maintain it. All players have potential for improvement, and so does he. He has talent and genius, but now he needs to stay calm and continue like this. We’re delighted with his level; he’s 17, which is incredible, but we know he has to maintain this level and even improve. He wants that too.”