Atletico Madrid have to a degree been in planning mode over the last few weeks, as their chances of a title charge faded into the background in April. Amid plenty of talk over what Los Rojiblancos might do, Simeone went to extra lengths to avoid getting himself into the headlines – at least for transfer rumours.

One of the most consistent stories coming out of the Spanish capital is that Los Rojiblancos have made Villarreal playmaker Alex Baena a priority target for the upcoming summer. The Spain international has a €60m release clause, but the Yellow Submarine are seemingly willing to accept a slightly lower fee.

Simeone was asked not for his opinion on the stories about Atletico emerging, but simply for what he thought of Baena as a player.

“You’re asking me a compromising question because you’re asking me about a player who’s coming or not coming and you’re asking me to tell you what he’s like as a player,” he told Cadena SER.

“So you’re taking me for an idiot (laughs). Do you understand what I’m saying? You’re asking me a question with duality. Don’t talk about the one who doesn’t play on your team, but do tell me how he plays. If I say he plays spectacularly and I love him, you’re going to say I love him, and if I say he plays badly, you’re going to say I don’t love him. He’s a great footballer, obviously,” Simeone noted to the laughs of the press room.

What is Alex Baena’s situation at Villarreal?

After turning down the chance to go to Saudi Arabia in the summer, the feeling in Spain is largely that Baena could be on the move. Atletico have been the side most closely linked to him, but there has also been talk that Manchester United have enquired about Baena too.

In the past, Baena has expressed an admiration for Barcelona, but they look unlikely to move for him this summer. The player is keen on remaining in Spain if he can, but would also consider offers from the big six in the Premier League.