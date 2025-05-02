Bayern Munich to make fresh move for Barcelona and Real Madrid target

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah decided last year that he would not be renewing his deal with the club, but now with a little under two months before his contract expires, has little clarity on his future. Barcelona have been most closely linked to Tah, but their salary limit situation has complicated matters.

Tah confirmed his exit from Leverkusen last week, and early in 2025, it was reported that he had agreed terms to join Barcelona on a free contract. However with uncertainty over their ability to register the German international, and whether there will be more exits from Barcelona’s full central defender room, doubts have emerged over his signing.

Renewed interest from Bayern Munich

Back in February, Bayern Munich Sporting Director Max Eberl had declared that they were no longer pursuing Tah. Bayern made a move for him last summer, but could not agree a deal with Leverkusen, as the Bavarian side decided against meeting the €25m release clause. Yet The Daily Briefing detail that Eberl is a fan of Tah, and with the 29-year-old available on a free transfer, that has changed the conversation for decision-makers in Munich.

In addition, BILD say that Bayern have decided to move swiftly and are trying to negotiate terms with Tah’s camp now, as carried by Sport. His camp have confirmed to Bayern that his future is not decided, and with Barcelona struggling to work out exits from the five defenders they have, Bayern will try to reach a deal this month with Tah.

The Barcelona conundrum

Real Madrid have also been linked to Tah, but it appeared that he had decided to move to the Blaugrana. The close relationship between Barcelona and his agent Pini Zahavi was also thought to give Barcelona and edge. The fact that Inigo Martinez, Pau Cubarsi and Ronald Araujo are all competing for a starting spot, it seems unlikely Tah would sign on without one of them leaving, and in that case, the most likely candidate is Araujo.