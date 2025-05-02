Bayer Leverkusen are pushing ahead with their plan to replace Real Madrid-bound Xabi Alonso at the end of the season.

Los Blancos are looking to accelerate talks with the Basque coach’s representatives in the coming weeks as they aim to tie up a deal to bring him back to Madrid as Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement.

Despite the potential of Ancelotti not taking the Brazil national team job this summer, the veteran Italian looks set to leave Madrid, with Alonso waiting for the green light to come back.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Bundesliga campaign ends on May 17, and Real Madrid are hoping to have Alonso in place before they travel to the USA for the FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off in mid-June.

However, with plenty of moving parts still being considered in Leverkusen and Madrid, the latter are staying flexible, with interim options being considered to lead the team in North America this summer.

Leverkusen are pragmatic over the reality that Alonso wants a return to Spain with club CEO Fernando Carro confirming a clause in his contract to leave for one of his old teams.

That means the German giants are on the hunt for a new boss with former Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez on their rumoured shortlist of options.

However, as per reports from German outlet Kicker, the club have now made a bold call to bring in Erik ten Hag, who has been out of work his being sacked by Manchester United in October.

Ten Hag is looking for a way back into major European football, and his pre-United CV includes three Dutch titles with Ajax, plus an EFL Cup and an FA Cup in Manchester.

Alonso will not be rushed into an agreement with Los Blancos amid rumours he wants guarantees over selected transfer targets before completing the switch.