Barcelona decide to offer new contract to Serie A and La Liga target

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia could be set for a starring role in the Champions League semi-final second leg, as the player in pole position to replace Jules Kounde against Inter. However his future appears to be resolved ahead of next season as well.

Garcia is out of contract in the summer of 2026, and with Director of Football Deco keen to go into next season without any players in the final year of their deals, he remains an item on the agenda to be resolved. The Blaugrana would either cash in on Garcia or offer him a contract extension.

Flick is plotting many rotations against Real Valladolid. Héctor Fort, Christensen, Gavi, Ansu Fati and Pau Víctor could all start. @tjuanmarti — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 2, 2025

It appears they have plumped for the latter, as per Sport. They say that Deco and Barcelona have decided to offer him a new deal. Despite interest from elsewhere, Garcia has so far prioritised Barcelona over other options, and it is predicted that he will do so again, playing regularly as a squad option these days.

Interest in Eric Garcia from Serie A and La Liga

After a successful season on loan at Girona last season, Michel Sanchez made a play for him again, while Real Sociedad were credited with interest in the 24-year-old. Only Hansi Flick persuading him to remain at the club changed his mind reportedly, and that was the case again in January. Como made a bid for him, believed to be around €8m, and Garcia was set to link up with Cesc Fabregas in Serie A. Yet Flick again managed to keep him at the club.

An important decision on his future

Now Garcia is facing a tricky call. His role at Barcelona has grown in importance, and he is receiving game time in most games. That has in part been contingent on injuries to Marc Bernal and Marc Casado though, and he is unlikely to be a regular starter this season or next with everyone fit. Elsewhere, Garcia would probably have the chance to be play from the start week in, week out.