Athletic Club’s dreams of winning the Europa League looks over already as Manchester United have raced into a 3-0 lead at San Mames in the first leg of their semi-final tie.

Athletic, whose supporters created a party atmosphere pre-match, should have scored early on when Inaki Williams headed over from close range, and they have been made to pay with Man United opening the scoring courtesy of former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

And it would get even worse for Athletic later in the half, as they conceded a second and were reduced to 10 men in the same play. Dani Vivian saw red for pulling back Rasmus Hojlund, and the resulting penalty was scored by Bruno Fernandes.

And it got even worse for Los Leones as Man United scored their third, which also came from Fernandes.

Athletic will feel very hard done by with the Vivian red card, and barring a miracle, it looks like their Europa League adventure will end at the semi-final stage.