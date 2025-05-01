Sevilla settle on first choice for new manager next season

Sevilla are once again picking up the pieces from another disappointing season this year, as they sink to a midtable finish and multiple managers again. At least that is what they hope, with Joaquin Caparros yet to confirm their future in La Liga next season.

Los Nervionenses decided to call time on Garcia Pimienta’s era at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan last month, hoping to kickstart a reaction from the side. At the time, bringing in fan favourite Joaquin Caparros could have spurred them into a late European race, but with no wins so far, and five defeats in their last six, Sevilla lie just five points clear of drop zone with five games to go. This weekend they have a crucial clash with Leganes, which could go a long way to deciding their future.

Sevilla plans for next season

Already they have started planning for next season though, and Estadio Deportivo (via Sport) say that the board have settled on Getafe boss Jose Bordalas as their top choice for next year. Sporting Director Victor Orta has been pushing for Girona boss Michel Sanchez to come in, but it appears that Bordalas will be their top target, provided they remain in La Liga.

Bordalas reportedly has a clause in his Getafe contract that allows him to part ways with Los Azulones for free if a ‘big club’ comes in for him. He recently spoke about his future, denying talk of an exit.

“My thoughts are solely and exclusively on Friday’s game. My mind is on every training session and preparing for every game. I don’t think at all about my future. That’s my future, the next game (against Rayo). The foundations of the future are the present, doing well in the present to have a good future. But the future is at Getafe, and my future is right now in next Friday’s game,” he told the press this week.

More problems on the horizon for Sevilla?

On paper, Bordalas is a watertight candidate for Sevilla, having overachieved or met the targets of his club in every season he has spent in La Liga, excelling at Getafe with a fifth-place finish in 2019. It is concerning that Michel is also mentioned as Orta’s choice though, being two vastly different managers in terms of style and philosophy. Both also differ from Garcia Pimienta, and perhaps it is as simple as assessing their work on its merits, but there is no common thread between their options.