Real Madrid to extend two players’ contracts – by two weeks

Real Madrid have multiple players out of the contract on the 30th of June, and they will move to keep two players beyond this date. But interestingly, their stays will only be for an additional fortnight.

This summer, Real Madrid will take part in the first edition of the Club World Cup’s new format. The tournament, which is being held in the United States, now features 32 teams, and it will run from the 14th of June to the 13th of July.

Because it runs past the 30th of June, players whose contracts expire on this date will need to sign an extension to be able to play in the Club World Cup. And in regards to Real Madrid, they have opted to do this with Lucas Vazquez and Luka Modric.

As reported by Diario AS, Lucas and Modric will have their contracts extended until the 13th of July – by exactly two weeks. Real Madrid are counting on both of them for the Club World Cup, but at this stage, it is difficult to say whether they will be offered an additional extension until the end of the 2025-26 season.

It has been reported in recent weeks that Real Madrid have already decided not to offer new one-year contracts to Lucas and Modric. The expected arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold would mean that the latter is no longer needed, while the current capital’s future could depend on whether a new midfielder is signed.

For now, the focus of Lucas and Modric will be on the remainder of the La Liga season, which continues this weekend when Real Madrid host Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu. But is now clear that they will remain at the club for at least a little bit longer than previously planned, which is a small crumb of comfort for them.