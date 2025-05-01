Real Betis will take a lead into next week’s UEFA Conference League semi-final second leg against Fiorentina after winning 2-1 in the first leg at the Benito Villamarin.

Manuel Pellegrini raised eyebrows with his decision to start Ez Abde ahead of Jesus Rodriguez, but it was one that paid off inside six minutes. The Moroccan winger collected the ball from Cedric Bakambu before finding the back of the net, sparking jubilant scenes early on among the home supporters.

Both teams had chances to score prior to the half time interval, with Marc Bartra blazing over for Betis while Rolando Mandragora headed wide from close range. But in the 64th minute, it was Los Verdiblancos that got the all-important second goal, which came in spectacular style from Antony.

After collecting the ball from substitute Giovani Lo Celso, Antony drove forward the Fiorentina penalty area. His initial effort was blocked, but from 18 yards out, he arrowed the second strike into the top corner of David De Gea’s goal – with his weak foot, too.

That gave Betis a nice lead, but it only lasted for 10 minutes. A big error from Aitor Ruibal was pounced on by Robin Gosens, who played in Fiorentina captain Luca Ranieri to make it 2-1 at the Benito Villamarin.

Gosens almost made it 2-2 soon after, while Bartra missed another big opportunity with minutes to go that would have restored Betis’ two-goal lead. But in the end, it was not to be, although it is still an important lead for Los Verdiblancos to take into next week’s return leg in Italy.

It was certainly a much better night for Betis than it was for Athletic Club in the Europa League, as they were defeated 3-0 by Manchester United in the first leg of their semi-final tie at San Mames.