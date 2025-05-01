Real Madrid are set for a summer of change this year, with manager Carlo Ancelotti predicted to move on, the big questions are who will follow him out of the door. Xabi Alonso is the hot favourite to take over, but it is not clear who he will want to keep, sell or bring in, and indeed how much of say in the matter he will have.

Jesus Vallejo appears to be the only certainty in terms of departures, although increasingly it looks like Lucas Vazquez and Luka Modric may not have their contracts extended beyond the Club World Cup. More recently, it has been reported that Rodrygo Goes is edging towards an exit this summer too.

Another position that is the subject of an inquest this season is left-back. Ferland Mendy has barely been fit all season, and the lack of confidence in Fran Garcia has been demonstrated by Ancelotti’s use of David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga there in big games. MD reference reports in Italy claiming that Garcia has interest in Italy from Juventus. They are likely to be on the hunt for a replacement for Andrea Cambiaso, and would be willing to sign him on loan with a €20m option to buy.

A bittersweet homecoming for Fran Garcia

The Castilla graduate has struggled to convince since returning from Rayo Vallecano for €5m as one of the best in left-backs in La Liga, even if there has been an acknowledged improvement this season. The 25-year-old is in theory set to continue at left-back next season, after Alphonso Davies decided to remain at Bayern Munich earlier this year.

It is a position Los Blancos would like to get better at, but has not been cited as a priority for the summer, with other more pressing matters. Should an offer that satisfies their demands arrive though, it would be no surprise to see them make a quick profit on Garcia.