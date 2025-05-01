Iconic Spain fan passes away aged 76 after 18 major tournaments

Spain is mourning the loss of one of their most beloved faces as of Thursday, following the passing of ‘Manolo el del Bombo’. The face of countless international games, Manolo was 76 when he departed.

Manuel Caceres Artesero, nicknamed ‘Manolo with the drum’ is the most recognisable Spain fan in the country, and an almost constant presence at games for La Roja, alongside his drum. The happy-go-lucky Manolo was regularly interviewed at every Spain trip, and was often in charge of leading the Spanish fans in their support, most recently attending their Nations League quarter-final at Mestalla.

As per Sport, Caceres was brought to hospital in recent days with respiratoruy problems, before passing away on Thursday morning in Vila-Real, where he is local. He also owned a famous bar in Valencia, a common spot for football fans. Manolo had attended 18 international tournaments with Spain (10 World Cups and 8 Euros), albeit missing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“I had everything arranged, and two days before I left, they told me I had to book a hotel,” he said at the time. The Spanish Football Federation had promised me they would do everything possible to get me to Qatar if our team reached the semifinals. Now, everything has gone to pot. It’s the first World Cup I’ve missed live, I’m devastated.”

🖤 Ha fallecido uno de nuestros seguidores más fieles, quien siempre nos acompañó en las buenas y en las malas. 🥁 Sabemos que seguirás haciendo retumbar nuestros corazones. Descansa en paz, Manolo. Nuestro más sentido pésame a sus familiares y amigos. pic.twitter.com/ApPOeQewlP — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) May 1, 2025

Spanish National Team expresses condolences

“One of our most loyal followers has passed away, who always accompanied us through thick and thin,” wrote the Spanish national team Twitter/X account. “We know you will continue to make our hearts beat- Rest in peace, Manolo. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Certainly Spain games will not be the same without him, becoming a national celebrity in recent years. His take on games and Spain were a regular feature on national radio stations towards the end of his time, and he generated no shortage of affection from the Spanish public.