Florentino Perez will not stand in the way of Carlo Ancelotti move to Brazil

Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti and Brazil seemed like the perfect triangle of convenience until this week, when negotiations reportedly hit the rocks between the Italian and the Selecao. However from the Spanish capital at least, the word is that Ancelotti will be allowed to move to the Brazilian national team.

With Ancelotti all but out at Real Madrid, and Brazil desperate to bring Ancelotti in, it seemed a foregone conclusion that the deal would get done this month. However on Tuesday news emerged that negotiations had broken down, with differing versions emerging between Los Blancos, Ancelotti and Brazil.

However that news has been denied over the last 24 hours, and Marca say that Los Blancos will not stand in Ancelotti’s way if he wants to leave for Brazil. They explain that Ancelotti would not sign a deal with Brazil while he had a commitment with Real Madrid, and that his relationship and understanding of the matter with President Florentino Perez remain in tact.

First and foremost, Ancelotti will focus his efforts on trying to win La Liga. After that, Perez and Ancelotti will discuss matters, and then in all probability go their separate ways. The end of Ancelotti’s spell will be on good terms though, and if indeed that is the case, Ancelotti will be free to depart and join up with Brazil for the June South American World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay.

What impact will this have on Real Madrid?

It certainly leaves Ancelotti with a tricky task to motivate a group of players that have seemed frustrated for some time, with little authority left, knowing that he likely has just weeks left in the role. It also means that Director of Football Santiago Solari would be required to take over on an interim basis for the Club World Cup, as Xabi Alonso, by all accounts Ancelotti’s replacement, is not keen to come in beforehand.