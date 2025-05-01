Carlo Ancelotti exit date depends on outcome of one Real Madrid match

Carlo Ancelotti appears destined to leave Real Madrid this summer, but at this stage, the exact date of his departure is unknown. He has been strongly linked with taking over as the next head coach of Brazil once he leaves the Santiago Bernabeu, although that move was thrown into doubt earlier this week.

Ancelotti had told officials representing the Brazilian Football Federation that he would only take up the position in August, so as to remain in charge of Real Madrid for the Club World Cup, which runs through June and July. This was rejected, and while this led to fears that a deal would no longer be possible, the Italian could still take charge of the Selecao.

These latest efforts have caused more confusion about when Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid, but according to Relevo, it could depend on one result.

In 10 days’ time, Real Madrid will take the trip to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Montjuic to take on La Liga title rivals Barcelona. And according to the report, Ancelotti could leave with immediate effect if his side were to lose, given that their chances of retaining their crown would be all-but over.

However, a victory would keep the title race very much alive with three matches to go – and it would also mean that Ancelotti stays until at least the end of the domestic season, with his chances of going to the United States for the Club World Cup also increasing in that scenario.

It remains to be seen when Ancelotti does go, but it is almost guaranteed that he does go. Xabi Alonso is expected to take the reins at the Bernabeu later in the summer, and that would mark the start of a new era for Los Blancos.