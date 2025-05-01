Barcelona set date to finalise Hansi Flick agreement

Hansi Flick has had an incredible first season at Barcelona, so it is no surprise that measures are already being taken to keep him at the club for longer. And very soon, these will be finalised with an outcome that greatly satisfies everyone involved.

This week, it has been reported that Flick is close to signing a new contract. Last summer, he signed a two-year deal, which would expire at the end of the 2025-26 season. But Barcelona have made it clear that they want him to commit his future beyond this, and that is what will soon happen.

Flick, who was recently praised by Pep Guardiola for his work at Barcelona, is due to sign a new two-year contract, which would keep him in Catalonia until the summer of 2027. And according to MD, the idea is for an agreement to be finalised next week.

A meeting has been scheduled between Pini Zahavi, who is Flick’s agent, and Barcelona officials, which will take place after the Champions League semi-final second leg against Inter, but before El Clasico that weekend. And it is during these face-to-face talks that a total agreement is expected to be reached.

But even if that were to happen, it is not yet known when Flick’s new contract will be announced. Both parties have agreed that it will not be revealed until there is nothing else to play for, so as to avoid any unwelcome distractions.

As such, Barcelona and Flick will both hope that an announcement does not take place until after the Champions League final, which will be played on the 31st of May in Munich. But if they were to be knocked out by Inter next week, it would likely occur this month – specifically, whenever the La Liga title race is officially over.