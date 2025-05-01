Athletic Club welcome Manchester United to San Mames on Thursday night, in one of the occasions of the season in the Basque Country. The first leg of their Europa League semi-final, Los Leones are dreaming of returning for the final in a few weeks time.

The Williams brothers have admitted that that is indeed the dream in Bilbao, and has been for some time. After winning the Copa del Rey last season, Nico Williams explained that he believed the pressure had become a positive source of motivation for the Athletic players in recent months.

Meanwhile Ernesto Valverde has been playing down the prospect of a home final, noting that they need to get there first. He stated to MD before the match that they were playing against one of the giants of European football, but did concede that it was an important game in the history of the club. “The prize is so big… there’s an extra motivation for everyone,” El Txingurri remarked.

The atmosphere has been building all week in Bilbao, and ahead of the game, fans packed out one of the main squares in front of the Carlton hotel, where the Athletic team met before the game. It was a raucous if friendly atmosphere before the game, with an entire city behind their team.

For Athletic, the main concern will be the fact that top goalscorer Oihan Sancet has not made it back from injury in time, and is out of the first leg. Alex Berenguer has been trusted behind Maroan Sannadi, with the Williams brothers on the flanks for the first leg. Meanwhile Ruben Amorim has gone with a defensive pairing of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte in midfield, hoping to set a platform for Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Bruno Fernandes to attack.