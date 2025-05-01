Athletic Club are set to miss out on playing in the Europa League final at San Mames after losing 3-0 to Manchester United in the first leg of their semi-final tie. Los Leones had hoped that it would not be their last match in this season’s competition at their home stadium, but barring a miraculous comeback, it will be.

As per Diario AS, Athletic head coach Ernesto Valverde gave his assessment of the match. He admitted that Man United were simply more ruthless than his side.

“We didn’t manage the first goal, that tension. And the sending off and the penalty conditioned the game. We were good when it was 11 v 11 and we had chances, but we didn’t score them. When they beat you 0-3 it means that they have been successful and we have not, in the chances we have had. These teams like Manchester United are unforgiving, they are very secure in the last stretch. We have to learn from this kind of thing.”

Valverde also spoke on the game-changing moment, which was Dani Vivian’s red card, which was in the same phase as Man United’s second goal. In his eyes, it was the wrong decision to show red.

“We protested a previous handball, which I think the referee awarded, the play continued and I thought the penalty was a clearer handball (from Garnacho). It was too much punishment – not only for the 0-2, but for playing without Vivian with 10 men.

“The foul on Sannadi was a foul, but I don’t know if I should have been a red card or not.”

Valverde also gave his thoughts on next week’s second leg at Old Trafford, admitting that he will not give up on reaching the Europa League final.

“It’s clear that we got a very bad result, but we have to play for the comeback. We are not going to give up on anything knowing that we have a very adverse result.”