Athletic Club are heading for the Europa League exit door after a damaging 3-0 defeat to Manchester United at San Mames in the first leg of their semi-final tie.

Athletic made a strong start to proceedings in Bilbao, and they should have scored early. Alex Berenguer crossed straight on to the head of Inaki Williams, who could not keep his effort down, much to the frustration of the home supporters. And they were made to pay for this miss soon after Man United scored the opener courtesy of former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

The game’s big moment came minutes later. Dani Vivian was adjudged to have pulled back Rasmus Hojlund inside the penalty area, with the decision being confirmed after a VAR check – despite a handball from Alejandro Garnacho in the build-up. And to make matters worse for Athletic, Vivian saw red for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity. Bruno Fernandes stepped up from 12 yards, and he made no mistake.

And it would get even worse for Athletic just before half time as Fernandes scored his second and Man United’s third after he was played in behind.

There was a toxic atmosphere inside San Mames after these incidents, especially towards referee Espen Eskås. And that feeling heightened when Man United defender Harry Maguire avoided a red card of his own despite pulling back Maroan Sannadi as late man in similar fashion to Vivian – but on this occasion, no foul was given.

There were no more goals before the full time whistle was blown. Athletic Club have a very, very difficult task of trying to overcome a three-goal deficit at Old Trafford next time, but they will go to Manchester with belief that they can make a miracle. For now, attention turns to Sunday’s La Liga fixture, which is the small matter of the El Derbi Vasco against Real Sociedad.