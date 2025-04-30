It seemed as good as a done deal that Carlo Ancelotti would become the Brazil manager this summer, with Real Madrid very much looking at other alternatives. Yet reports late on Tuesday explained that there has been a breakdown in negotiations between the Selecao and the Italian coach, who they have pursued twice in the last three years.

Ancelotti looks as if he will be moved on by Real Madrid this summer, with many expecting Xabi Alonso to take the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu. However the timing was an awkward question. Real Madrid end the season on the 25th of May, and are back in action on the 18th of June in the Club World Cup, leaving them just 24 days between the two competitions, and talk of Santiago Solari, Real Madrid’s Director of Football, taking over on an interim business.

What are Brazil saying about the deal?

Brazil want Ancelotti to come in this June, before the Club World Cup, to take charge of their South American World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguary, and their agreement with Ancelotti hinges on that being the case. As per Cadena SER, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) say that they have not negotiated with Real Madrid, only with Ancelotti, but they were left incredulous by Real Madrid’s desire to hang onto Ancelotti for the Club World Cup. Marca go on to say that the CBF believe it is also partly down to Ancelotti wanting his significant redundancy package. Another irritation for Brazil is that Ancelotti does not want to live in Brazil, something they do not understand, even though the Italian gave the example of Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, who lives in Mallorca.

What is Carlo Ancelotti saying about his future?

Cadena SER spoke to Ancelotti’s friend and journalist Alberto Cerutti, who explained that Ancelotti would like to win the Club World Cup and La Liga in the final stages of the season. He notes that Ancelotti does not want to ruin relations with Real Madrid, and thus is respecting the wishes of Los Blancos and President Florentino Perez. He is keen to leave on good terms. Cerutti goes on to say that the key domino is Real Madrid saying to Ancelotti that they do not want him to continue, at which point he would negotiate an exit, otherwise he will continue on.

What are Real Madrid saying?

Real Madrid say they have not put any obstacles in the way of Ancelotti, allowing him to negotiate with Brazil freely, as per Marca. The problem is that Ancelotti does not want to sign a deal while under contract with Los Blancos, which could prove legally problematic, and Real Madrid do not want to release him just yet. Real Madrid do not understand why Ancelotti has said no to Brazil so far though.

They believe that Brazil would announce the agreement, something which would be damaging for the club given they are competing for La Liga in the final month of the season. It did frustrate some at Valdebebas that Ancelotti arrived late to training after negotiating with Brazil, and the feeling is that some of the staff are already focused on their next steps.

What will happen now with Carlo Ancelotti?

At the time of writing, Ancelotti is not in line to take charge of Brazil, who have agreed terms with Jorge Jesus in case they could not bring in the Italian. MD say that Ancelotti has an offer from Saudi Arabia too, which could be a possible avenue for him if he is not to sign with Brazil or continue at Real Madrid. That offer would supposedly be worth €50m per season, five times what he would earn with Brazil.