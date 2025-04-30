Barcelona

WATCH: Inter and Barcelona trade goals in three-minute period to bring score to 3-3

Barcelona went 2-0 behind the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie against Inter, but in the second half, it is now 3-3 at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Hansi Flick’s side have regularly taken early leads in their matches this season, but on this occasion, they were the ones to fall behind. The goal came after 30 seconds, and it was scored by Inter’s Marcus Thuram. A poor clearance from Jules Kounde allowed the Nerazzurri to recycle the ball, and Denzel Dumfries’ cross was turned home by the striker, who flicked the ball past Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

20 minutes later, Inter doubled their lead, with Dumfries turning scorer on this occasion. But fortunately for Barcelona, they scored very soon after as Lamine Yamal finished off a wonderful solo move, and they levelled before half time courtesy of Ferran Torres.

Barcelona have had all of the momentum, but Inter are the team to go 3-2 up as Dumfries has scored his second.

But just two minutes later, Barcelona brought it back to 3-3 as Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer scored an unfortunate own goal.

It has been an incredible match of football in Montjuic, and there is still more than enough time for further goals.

Barcelona Champions League Denzel Dumfries Inter Raphinha

