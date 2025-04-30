WATCH: Barcelona back on level terms against Inter as Ferran Torres scores

Barcelona made a dreadful start to the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie against Inter, but they are now back level inside the opening 40 minutes at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Hansi Flick’s side have regularly taken early leads in their matches this season, but on this occasion, they were the ones to fall behind. The goal came after 30 seconds, and it was scored by Inter’s Marcus Thuram. A poor clearance from Jules Kounde allowed the Nerazzurri to recycle the ball, and Denzel Dumfries’ cross was turned home by the striker, who flicked the ball past Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

20 minutes later, Inter doubled their lead, with Dumfries turning scorer on this occasion. But fortunately for Barcelona, they scored very soon after as Lamine Yamal finished off a wonderful solo move, and they are now level courtesy of Ferran Torres.

Pedri played a wonderful cross into Raphinha, who headed back across goal for Ferran to score. Barcelona started poorly, but they are certainly ending the first half as the better team.