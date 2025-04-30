WATCH: More trouble for Barcelona as Inter double lead in first leg clash

Barcelona will be dreaming of the Champions League final, but their hopes of getting there are not looking good as Inter have doubled their lead in the first leg of their semi-final tie.

Hansi Flick’s side have regularly taken early leads in their matches this season, but on this occasion, they were the ones to fall behind. The goal came after 30 seconds, and it was scored by Inter’s Marcus Thuram. A poor clearance from Jules Kounde allowed the Nerazzurri to recycle the ball, and Denzel Dumfries’ cross was turned home by the striker, who flicked the ball past Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

And 20 minutes later, Inter have now doubled their lead, with Dumfries turning scorer on this occasion.

INTER LEAD 2-0 WITHIN 21 MINUTES! It's another outrageous finish, this time coming from Denzel Dumfries 🤯 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/dQp34jzLTO — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 30, 2025

It has been a simply awful opening 21 minutes for Barcelona, but they will not be giving up yet. There is a long way to go in this tie, so there is time for them to mount a comeback.