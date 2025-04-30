Barcelona have had a dreadful start to the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie against Inter, but they are on the board now, making it 2-1 at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Hansi Flick’s side have regularly taken early leads in their matches this season, but on this occasion, they were the ones to fall behind. The goal came after 30 seconds, and it was scored by Inter’s Marcus Thuram. A poor clearance from Jules Kounde allowed the Nerazzurri to recycle the ball, and Denzel Dumfries’ cross was turned home by the striker, who flicked the ball past Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

20 minutes later, Inter doubled their lead, with Dumfries turning scorer on this occasion. But fortunately for Barcelona, they scored very soon after as Lamine Yamal finished off a wonderful solo move.

LAMINE YAMAL PULLS ONE BACK 🤩 Yamal glides through the Inter defence and hits a mesmerising finish on his 100th Barcelona game 🔥 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/e1lFJA13y7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 30, 2025

Lamine Yamal is making his 100th Barcelona appearance against Inter, and he has marked that milestone in fine style. Flick will hope that his side can now build on this for the remainder of the evening.