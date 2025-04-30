Barcelona

WATCH: Barcelona hit instant response as Lamine Yamal reduces Inter lead

Barcelona have had a dreadful start to the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie against Inter, but they are on the board now, making it 2-1 at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Hansi Flick’s side have regularly taken early leads in their matches this season, but on this occasion, they were the ones to fall behind. The goal came after 30 seconds, and it was scored by Inter’s Marcus Thuram. A poor clearance from Jules Kounde allowed the Nerazzurri to recycle the ball, and Denzel Dumfries’ cross was turned home by the striker, who flicked the ball past Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

20 minutes later, Inter doubled their lead, with Dumfries turning scorer on this occasion. But fortunately for Barcelona, they scored very soon after as Lamine Yamal finished off a wonderful solo move.

Lamine Yamal is making his 100th Barcelona appearance against Inter, and he has marked that milestone in fine style. Flick will hope that his side can now build on this for the remainder of the evening.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Champions League Inter Lamine Yamal

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News