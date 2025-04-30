Villarreal playmaker Alex Baena does not appear to be long for La Ceramica. After racking up a remarkable 18 assists last year, and playing a role in both Spain’s triumphs at Euro 2024 and the Paris Olympics, it was a surprise that the Yellow Submarine were able to hang onto him, but Europe’s giants are circling again.

Baena has already turned down the chance to leave Castellon, after Saudi Arabia were willing to pay up his €60m release clause, but there was an understanding between club and player that the former would be open to managing his exit this summer for a fee close to his release clause.

💣🚨 BREAKING – Pending Confirmation: Atlético Madrid and Villarreal have already found an agreement for Alex Baena. The player is already looking for a house in Madrid. The player is CONVINCED and wants the move! [@Sergivalentin_, @libertaddigital] pic.twitter.com/oIHOsNVwZb — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 29, 2025

What is the latest on Alex Baena’s future?

Atletico Madrid have been the side most heavily linked to Baena, and he has been cited as one of their priority targets for this summer. This week it was reported that Villarreal and Atletico had already struck a deal for Baena, as Los Colchoneros look to reinforce ahead of the Club World Cup.

However that report has been denied by Relevo. The former explain that no offer has been made by Atletico, in spite of the fact that Baena would be interested in a move. His priority is to continue in La Liga, albeit only at one of Atletico, Barcelona or Real Madrid. He would also listen to an offer from the so-called ‘big six’ in the Premier League.

They go on to add that after talk that Atletico may try to bring the cost of a deal down by including players in it that Samuel Lino is to their liking. However Villarreal will prioritise money.

What other options does Baena have?

Barcelona have been credited with an interest in the past, and Baena has admitted he would be keen on a move, but due to their squad needs, it seems unlikely to happen this summer. Manchester United have reportedly enquired about Baena, while Aston Villa were very interested last summer, but given the information above, it seems Baena is not as tempted by a switch to the Midlands.