Xabi Alonso wants two major signings upon expected Real Madrid arrival

Real Madrid are expected to appoint Xabi Alonso as their new manager in the summer, with Carlo Ancelotti on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu after a very disappointing 2024-25 campaign. An agreement is not yet complete, but it is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks, with the idea being that he will take charge after the Club World Cup.

Given that it has been a majorly underwhelming season for Real Madrid, there is an expectation that significant changes will occur before the 2025-26 campaign kicks off in August. Alonso for Ancelotti will almost certainly be one, and Trent Alexander-Arnold is also expected to arrive from Liverpool, but further squad changes will also be needed, as has been shown in recent months.

Alonso will bring a different style of play to the one adopted by Ancelotti, and as per Diario AS, he already has two players in mind that he wants added to the Real Madrid squad for the start of the next season: Martin Zubimendi and Florian Wirtz.

Real Madrid have already been showing interest in Zubimendi, but at this stage, they are trailing Arsenal in the race to sign the Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder. And there could also be trouble in reuniting Alonso with Wirtz, given that Bayern Munich are currently favourites to sign him in the summer.

The report has confirmed that Real Madrid are also interested in another Leverkusen player: Jonathan Tah. The Germany international will become a free agent in the summer, and Alonso believes that he would be an excellent market opportunity for his next club. Barcelona are also keen on him, but the prospect of being reunited with his current manager at the Bernabeu would surely give Los Blancos the edge in the race to sign the 28-year-old.