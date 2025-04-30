Teenage sensation notifies Manchester United of desire to join Real Madrid

Real Madrid are undoubtedly one of the biggest clubs in the world, and because of this, they often have advantages in signing players. And the latest case of this happening could occur this summer, with one of South America’s most talented teenagers said to be very keen on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Franco Mastantuono has been on Real Madrid’s radar for a while now, and while there had been reports that they were looking to agree a deal in 2024, nothing came to fruition. And in recent months, they have cooled their interest, and this has led to other clubs stepping up their interest, including the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

At this stage, Manchester United are one of the favourites to sign Mastantuono, having met with his representatives on multiple occasions. But according to Germán García Grova of TyC Sports (via MD), the 17-year-old sensation has made it clear that he wants to join Real Madrid.

During these aforementioned meetings, Man United officials were informed that Mastantuono is not prepared to make a decision on his future at this stage because he is waiting for Real Madrid to return to the table. He is determined to follow in the footsteps of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Endrick Felipe in making the move from South America to the Spanish capital.

It is unclear whether Real Madrid will reignite their interest in Mastantuono, but the arrival of a new head coach – expected to be Xabi Alonso – in the summer could see changes in their stance. But given that they already have the likes of Jude Bellingham, Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler as attacking midfield options, it would be tricky for the Argentine playmaker to get what he wants. For now, he looks set to be kept waiting.