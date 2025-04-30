Real Madrid are set to begin a new era in the summer, with Xabi Alonso on course to replace Carlo Ancelotti as manager. And there is also an expectation that there will also be significant squad changes, with one of the positions that could see players change is goalkeeper.

Thibaut Courtois is expected to continue as first-choice goalkeeper, but there is a chance that his backup moves on. Andriy Lunin has been linked with leaving Real Madrid for the last few years, but now could be the time that he moves on – especially as a replacement has already been lined up.

As per Marca, the player that Real Madrid have decided as their top goalkeeper target is Joan Garcia. The 23-year-old has been one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga this season, and this has seen a whole host of clubs from across Europe take an interest in prising him away from Espanyol.

Espanyol are resigned to losing Garcia this summer, and they have already lined up his replacement. His €25m release clause could be activated by several clubs, and Real Madrid are one of those that may do so.

Club bosses at the Santiago Bernabeu have excellent reports of Garcia, and they already know that he would be very willing to make the move this summer, even though he would not be number one. But he is prepared to take the fight to Courtois to be the starting goalkeeper for the next Real Madrid manager.

The report has also confirmed that Aston Villa want to sign Garcia this summer, as head coach Unai Emery and sporting director Monchi continue racking up targets in La Liga. He could replace World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez at Villa Park, with the Argentina international having attracted interest from Saudi Arabia.