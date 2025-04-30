Chelsea issue hands-off warning to Real Madrid amid player interest

Real Madrid look to be in the market for several new players this summer, and one possible arrival could come from Chelsea. But the chances of that deal happening look to be rather slim right now.

The expected arrival of Xabi Alonso to replace Carlo Ancelotti as manager should mean that Real Madrid make significant changes to their first team squad. Trent Alexander-Arnold will almost certainly be joining from Liverpool, while there is also reports that a new central defender and midfielder could be heading to the Santiago Bernabeu too.

Martin Zubimendi is one of Real Madrid’s leading targets, but an alternative to him is Enzo Fernandez, as reported by the Daily Mail. The World Cup winner has been on Los Blancos’ radar since his time at River Plate, and this summer could be the time that they attempt to bring him to the Spanish capital.

Fernandez is also attracting interest from Atletico Madrid, so there is a conceivable chance that he ends up in Spain this summer. But Chelsea do not want to make this happen, as they have made it clear that they have no plans to entertain offers for the Argentina international.

The 2024-25 season has been Fernandez’s most successful to date since his 2023 move to Chelsea, and he is considered to be a star player in Enzo Maresca’s squad. As such, it has been decided that he is going nowhere this summer, which is likely to see Real Madrid look elsewhere.

Fernandez was not a leading candidate to strengthen Real Madrid’s option in midfield, but he was still someone that they had on their agenda. Nevertheless, it is likely to mean that Zubimendi is targeted even more now, although Arsenal are currently favourites to sign the Real Sociedad midfielder.