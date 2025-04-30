Real Madrid to break contract rule with Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid are expected to be busy this summer as they prepare to begin a new era, but their activity won’t only centre around transfers. There will be new contracts handed out too, and one of them is expected to go to first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

While it has been a very disappointing season for Real Madrid, and particularly from a defensive standpoint, Courtois has done little wrong. He continues to be one of the club’s most important players, and the expectation is that he will remain as one of the first names on the team sheet going forward.

In the coming weeks, Real Madrid will look to finalise contract negotiations with Courtois and his representatives, and Relevo have reported that the club’s offer will go against one of their policies.

Real Madrid have often looked to offer one-year contracts to players over the age of 30 – and given he is 32, Courtois falls into this category. But tradition will be broken with the Belgium international, who will be handed a two-year extension.

Courtois sees his current deal expire in 2026, at the end of next season. But his new contract will see him through to the end of the 2027-28 campaign, when he would be 35 years of age. He should still be able to operate at a world-class level at this time, even though he returned to international football earlier this year.

The expectation is that Courtois would remain as Real Madrid’s starting goalkeeper until 2028, although he could be more challenged going forward than he has been with current backup Andriy Lunin, whose possible departure this summer could mean that a new signing may be required. And at this stage, club bosses have identified their preferred target as Espanyol’s Joan Garcia, who has been one of the best ‘keepers in La Liga this season.