Barcelona must win in Milan if they are to make it through to the Champions League final, after a 3-3 draw against Inter at Montjuic. The Blaugrana did well to come from behind twice, but there was a feeling of a missed opportunity for Catalan giants, who created plenty but could not keep the back door shut. There were mixed reviews from the Barcelona stars after the game.

Raphinha: ‘It’s unacceptable to concede so many at home’

Brazilian forward Raphinha was once again crucial for the Blaugrana in Europe, forcing an own goal and providing an assist, but was not happy after the game.

“We conceded a lot of goals at home again and it’s unacceptable, but we also have to give credit to Inter, because we know they’re very strong from set pieces,” he told Movistar+, as quoted by Sport.

“The important thing is that we have a result where anything can happen there, and we will prepare much better this week.”

Lamine Yamal: ‘We were superior despite the draw’

Lamine Yamal received high praise after the match, but wore a sour bake after the match, feeling his side deserved the victory.

“I’m grateful for the praise. It’s good that they value my work, but I’m only thinking about football and resting because we’ll give it our all in Milan. We were superior despite the draw, and we’re only thinking about winning,” he told MD.

Before the game, Lamine Yamal was a late doubt, feeling a muscle issue in the warm-up.

“I noticed something strange with a shot during the warm-up and went to the dressing room, but I was able to play the game well. I always try to give everything for the team, my very best. It didn’t go completely to plan. I wanted to win, but in the second leg we’ll all give it our all and go for the win. I was upset at the end, but it’s over now and I’m thinking about the second leg. I wanted to shoot, but it went high,” he said of his shot that came off the bar late on.

Pau Cubarsi: ‘They got at us very little, we have to improve details’

Defender Pau Cubarsi was a little more upbeat than the duo up front.

“We didn’t come out the way we should have. We were two goals down, but the team’s mentality allowed us to equalise and then we conceded another goal, so we have to improve on some aspects,” he told the same outlet. We’re going to go to their stadium with a 0-0 draw and win.”

It was a momentous night for the 18-year-old.

“I never imagined that at my age I’d be playing in a Champions League semi-final with the club of my life, but I’m handling it very well. My family is helping me with everything, and so are the fans who are completely behind us.”

“They got at us very little, we have to improve in some details, but we don’t have to be negative either.”

Ferran Torres: ‘I would tell the Cules we’re going to do it’

“I would tell the cules to believe in us, that we will achieve it,” Ferran Torres commented after the match, again a little more positive.

“We came out asleep, but we turned around the situation, which was very difficult, and we have to learn from those mistakes. In the end, a Champions League semi-final can be decided by set pieces. Let’s not let that happen to us at their home, because they’re very good.”

“He was very motivated today and he’s very decisive,” Torres commented on Lamine Yamal, and again was upbeat when he entered the mix zone.

“We have to win in Milan, one way or another. We’re the most optimistic of anyone and we think we’ll get there. We’ll fight until the end. It’s going to be a tough match, but we’ll give it our all, and I think we’ll get there.”

The fallout

One of the key issues that Barcelona will face in the second leg is the absence of Jules Kounde. The Frenchman came off towards the end of the first half, and is set to be out for multiple weeks. Eric Garcia, who replaced Kounde and did relatively well, will be the most likely replacement for Kounde, although Ronald Araujo and Hector Fort could also be options.