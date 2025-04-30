Major shift: Real Madrid superstar thinking over summer departure

Real Madrid have five games left this season, but the feeling is that they have never quite found the formula for success this season. It is a discussion that has dominated the discourse all season, and starts with the attacking quartet, blamed by many for a lack of balance in the side.

There is little doubt that Kylian Mbappe’s arrival has shifted the equilibrium of the Real Madrid team, and while at various points Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goes have all done well, none have hit the heights of the previous season. Amid calls to drop one of the front three, with Rodrygo Goes the ‘weakest link’ in the chain, Carlo Ancelotti has maintained faith in the Brazilian.

Consequences for Rodrygo Goes?

With Ancelotti seemingly on his way out, Rodrygo has his work cut out to retain his place. It has not gone unnoticed that Los Blancos have looked much better with one of the front three missing, and at half-time during the Copa del Rey final, Rodrygo was hooked to put Kylian Mbappe on. As per RadioMarca, Rodrygo is now considering his future at the club.

They say that it has been a change that Rodrygo has been considering for some months, a thought process that began in December after he was left out of the top 20 of the Best awards. Rodrygo has become increasingly disillusioned with the lack of chemistry between the quartet and the impact on his game, and despite admiring his teammates, has struggled to keep morale high.

Xabi Alonso could play key role in Rodrygo future

Alonso is rumoured to be Ancelotti’s replacement, and RadioMarca go on to say that unless the Basque manager (or the next coach) makes it clear that he wants Rodrygo in his side, then the Brazilian will look for an exit this summer.

Where could Rodrygo go?

Earlier this year Saudi Arabia made an offer for Rodrygo, but he was not keen on a move to the Middle East. Manchester City have been the most consistently linked to Rodrygo in recent years, and pitched a switch to him this season too, which might be more appealing to him. Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have also been cited as potential destinations in the past, but with Mohamed Salah staying at Anfield, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia recently arriving, they may not be as willing to spend big as they once were.