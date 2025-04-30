Excl: Spanish duo to compete for 25-year-old English defender

After completing a move to Spain in January, Bournemouth defender Max Aarons will have the opportunity to stay there should he so desire. The 25-year-old right-back has featured infrequently of late at Valencia, but it appears as if he has shown enough to attract plenty of attention.

Aarons moved on loan to Valencia in January, where he joined Carlos Corberan, who was familiar with him from his time in the Championship. Los Che also have a €9m buy option on Aarons, but have decided against executing said option. That leaves his situation up in the air this summer.

Sources close to Football España can reveal that Aarons has received enquiries from Andalusian giants Sevilla and Real Betis over a potential move to the South of Spain this summer. Both are interested in signing Aarons in a loan move for next season, and are fans of his speed and offensive attributes.

Bournemouth are expected to explore moves for Aarons this summer, but it is not clear whether they are willing to let him part on loan, or if they will prioritise a sale. The Cherries have set an asking price of €12-15m for his signature, and on top of the two La Liga giants, Atalanta, Marseille, Lille, Leeds United, and Sheffield United are all keeping tabs on his situation too.

It seems highly unlikely that Sevilla or Betis would be willing to consider a permanent move for Aarons at those price points, with both sides conscious of their salary limits. Aarons held his own against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu during their 2-1 earlier this month, but has been second choice to Dmitri Foulquier, and has played just 204 minutes for Corberan since his arrival, spread across three appearances. Aarons has spoken positively about his time at Valencia though, and noted that he was always keen on a move to La Liga.